Daily Weather Forecast For Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



