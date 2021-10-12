Weather Forecast For Denver
DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain and snow showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
