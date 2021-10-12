CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Minneapolis

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0cOgSWdT00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 66 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis, MN
254
Followers
558
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy