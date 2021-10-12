4-Day Weather Forecast For Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly Cloudy
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
