Las Vegas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy blowing dust then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
