Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Las Vegas News Beat
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cOgSOot00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy blowing dust then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

