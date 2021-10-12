CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Diego

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 9 days ago

SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cOgSKHz00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
San Diego Post

San Diego Post

San Diego, CA
329
Followers
562
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy