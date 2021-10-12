Daily Weather Forecast For San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
