UnaBiz raises $25m in Series B round to set itself as ‘unified LPWAN’ solution provider

By James Blackman
enterpriseiotinsights.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore-based IoT service provider UnaBiz has raised a further $25 million as part of a Series B funding round led by Tokyo-based investment company SPARX Group. The round was oversubscribed, the company said, with participation also from Taiwanese venture and private equity firm CDIB Capital Group, Singapore-based investment company G K Goh Holdings, and oil and gas company Thai Oil.

IN THIS ARTICLE
