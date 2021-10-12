UnaBiz raises $25m in Series B round to set itself as ‘unified LPWAN’ solution provider
Singapore-based IoT service provider UnaBiz has raised a further $25 million as part of a Series B funding round led by Tokyo-based investment company SPARX Group. The round was oversubscribed, the company said, with participation also from Taiwanese venture and private equity firm CDIB Capital Group, Singapore-based investment company G K Goh Holdings, and oil and gas company Thai Oil.enterpriseiotinsights.com
