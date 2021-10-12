CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Daily Weather Forecast

San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 9 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cOgSGl500

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

