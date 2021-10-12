San Antonio Daily Weather Forecast
SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
