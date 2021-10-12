CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point Academy teacher Elease Anderson runs the Boston Marathon virtually

Cover picture for the articleFrom Channing Anderson – East Point Academy – Twenty six point two miles, two campuses, hundreds of cheering students, and one motivated teacher; East Point Academy Physical Education teacher Elease Anderson ran the Boston Marathon virtually at the school on October 8th. “Completing the Boston Marathon has always been a dream of mine since I was in middle school. Boston is a hard race to qualify for so when they did this one time opportunity of completing it virtually, I registered the minute it opened up,” explained Anderson. She charted routes at both campuses and even ran the distance between the two with Head of School, Mark A. Bounds, and Deputy Head of School, Andrew Hart. “Our Head of School and Deputy Head of School never turn down a challenge, or an opportunity to support their panda family,” noted East Point Academy Lead Nurse Temple Hart.

