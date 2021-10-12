Los Angeles Daily Weather Forecast
LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0