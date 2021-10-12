Los Angeles Daily Weather Forecast

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



