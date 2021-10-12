Chicago Weather Forecast
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
