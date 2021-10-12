CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Symphony Orchestra performing free concert Friday

By WWLP Digital First
 9 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra have a concert coming this Friday in Symphony Hall and it will be the first time they are playing together since before the pandemic started in March 2020.

Tickets are required prior to the event to attend in-person. Attendees must wear a mask and have proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Non-vaccinated patrons will have to show proof of a negative test result from within three days of the concert.

The concert will also livestream for free beginning at 7:30 p.m. at SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com .

The program, entitled “COMING HOME: A Symphonic Reunion” includes symphonic works by Rossini, Beethoven, Dvorak, Walker and Tchaikovsky.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

