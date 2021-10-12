CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Clinical feasibility of individualized therapy in leukemia and lymphoma patients

By Medical University of Vienna
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard therapy for advanced recurring aggressive, hematological malignancies, such as leukemias and lymphomas, have a limited effect with patients experiencing short survival times. A study at the Vienna General Hospital conducted by physicians and scientists from Medical University Vienna and the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine (CeMM), as well as ETH Zurich for the first time demonstrated that therapy selection based on results from a functional test is clinically possible and effective in patients with recurrent hematologic cancers. The researchers quantified drug effects on single cells from real-time patient biopsies using a novel experimental technique, resulting in 56 patients receiving individually tailored treatment—with significant positive outcome. The work is published in Cancer Discovery.

