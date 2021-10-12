CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Houston Digest
 9 days ago

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0cOgRJRT00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

