Houston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
