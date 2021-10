Walgreens is expanding mental health first aid training for pharmacists, while its U.K.-based Boots division is launching omnichannel mental health tools. The drugstore giant is now offering mental health first aid training for more than 27,000 Walgreens pharmacists. Administered by the National Council for Behavioral Health, the training includes mental health literacy, understanding risk factors and warning signs for mental health, and addiction concerns and strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO