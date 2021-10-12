CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Weather Forecast For Detroit

Motor City Metro
 9 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cOgRE1q00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

