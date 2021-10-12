CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 9 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cOgQuhD00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy