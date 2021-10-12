Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland
CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
