Public Health

Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe COVID risk

By Newcastle University
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssessing the stiffness of the arteries could help identify patients most at risk of dying from COVID-19, new research has revealed. Estimated pulse wave velocity (ePWV), a readily available marker of aortic stiffening, has been shown to be an effective addition in identifying patients at risk of death in hospital due to the virus.

spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
10TV

VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Covid#Heidelberg University#Arterial Stiffness#Arteries#Scientific Reports#Newcastle University#Cardiovascular Medicine
Futurity

Type 2 diabetes drugs may lessen severe COVID-19 risks

Drugs used by some patients living with type 2 diabetes may lessen their risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes such as hospitalization, respiratory complications, and death, new research suggests. A type of drug already used to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, when taken six months prior to the diagnosis of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Keene Sentinel

Merck's COVID pill faces risk that virus could outsmart it

Merck’s experimental pill for COVID-19 should be accompanied by other treatments as soon as they’re available to cut the risk of drug resistance that would limit its effectiveness, Wellcome foundation director Jeremy Farrar said. The London-based charitable foundation supports health research. While yet to be cleared by regulators, Merck’s molnupiravir...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Study seeks to find ways to predict COVID-19 severity risk in children

An ongoing study is looking at the relationship between cytokines in saliva and COVID-19 infection to help predict the severity of infection. In a preliminary analysis of saliva samples from 150 children, the researchers found that levels of two cytokines were higher in those with severe COVID-19 compared to those without severe infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Saliva could be used to predict COVID-19 severity in kids, early analysis finds

Researchers may have found a way to predict the severity of COVID-19 infection in children by examining their saliva, according to a multi-institutional study presented at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition. Usha Sethuraman, MD, a professor of pediatric emergency medicine at Central Michigan University and DMC Children’s Hospital of...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

AstraZeneca’s Long-Acting Antibody AZD7442 Reduced Risk of Severe or Fatal COVID-19

In the recent TACKLE phase 3 trial, AZD7442 significantly reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death, even among high-risk populations. AstraZeneca's AZD7442 long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination achieved a significant reduction in severe COVID-19 or death, according to a statement released today. Upon receipt of positive high-level results from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Telegraph

Statins could cut risk of Covid deaths ‘by 12 per cent’

Taking statins may cut the risk of dying from Covid by 12 per cent, a new study has suggested. Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden followed 963,876 residents of Stockholm over the age of 45 between March and November 2020. During that time, 2,545 individuals died from Covid -...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

First-of-Its-Kind Drug Cuts Risk of Severe COVID-19 in Half, AstraZeneca Says

AstraZeneca's antibody drug cut the risk of severe COVID-19 by at least 50 percent in a late stage study, the company announced on Monday. The injection, called AZD7442, contains two different antibodies developed from the the blood of people who previously contracted COVID-19. It's the first drug of its kind shown to both prevent and treat COVID-19 in late-stage trials, the company said in a press release.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC12

CDC updates guidance to include mental health disorders as underlying medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CDC has updated its guidance on underlying medical conditions associated with a higher risk of severe COVID-19. “Diseases, like diabetes, obesity, cancer. Certain neurologic problems, like stroke, would increase your risk of having a severe outcome with COVID-19,” Dr. Bill Petri, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Virginia, said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Nature.com

Clonal hematopoiesis is associated with risk of severe Covid-19

Acquired somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (clonal hematopoiesis or CH) are associated with advanced age, increased risk of cardiovascular and malignant diseases, and decreased overall survival. These adverse sequelae may be mediated by altered inflammatory profiles observed in patients with CH. A pro-inflammatory immunologic profile is also associated with worse outcomes of certain infections, including SARS-CoV-2 and its associated disease Covid-19. Whether CH predisposes to severe Covid-19 or other infections is unknown. Among 525 individuals with Covid-19 from Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) and the Korean Clonal Hematopoiesis (KoCH) consortia, we show that CH is associated with severe Covid-19 outcomes (OR"‰="‰1.85, 95%=1.15"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.01), in particular CH characterized by non-cancer driver mutations (OR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“3.50, p"‰="‰0.01). We further explore the relationship between CH and risk of other infections in 14,211 solid tumor patients at MSK. CH is significantly associated with risk of Clostridium Difficile (HR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI: 1.22"“3.30, p"‰="‰6Ã—10âˆ’3) and Streptococcus/Enterococcus infections (HR"‰="‰1.56, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“2.13, p"‰="‰5Ã—10âˆ’3). These findings suggest a relationship between CH and risk of severe infections that warrants further investigation.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vitamin D-related polymorphisms and vitamin D levels as risk biomarkers of COVID-19 disease severity

Vitamin D is a fundamental regulator of host defences by activating genes related to innate and adaptive immunity. Previous research shows a correlation between the levels of vitamin D in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and the degree of disease severity. This work investigates the impact of the genetic background related to vitamin D pathways on COVID-19 severity. For the first time, the Portuguese population was characterized regarding the prevalence of high impact variants in genes associated with the vitamin D pathways. This study enrolled 517 patients admitted to two tertiary Portuguese hospitals. The serum concentration of 25 (OH)D, was measured in the hospital at the time of patient admission. Genetic variants, 18 variants, in the genes AMDHD1, CYP2R1, CYP24A1, DHCR7, GC, SEC23A, and VDR were analysed. The results show that polymorphisms in the vitamin D binding protein encoded by the GC gene are related to the infection severity (p"‰="‰0.005). There is an association between vitamin D polygenic risk score and the serum concentration of 25 (OH)D (p"‰="‰0.04). There is an association between 25 (OH)D levels and the survival and fatal outcomes (p"‰="‰1.5eâˆ’4). The Portuguese population has a higher prevalence of the DHCR7 RS12785878 variant when compared with its prevalence in the European population (19% versus 10%). This study shows a genetic susceptibility for vitamin D deficiency that might explain higher severity degrees in COVID-19 patients. These results reinforce the relevance of personalized strategies in the context of viral diseases.
SCIENCE

