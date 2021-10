Infrared light therapy could potentially be used to help those living with dementia, researchers have said.A pilot study, led by Dr Paul Chazot of Durham University and GP Dr Gordon Dougal, used a helmet to beam the light into healthy volunteers’ brains. The results showed improvements in the memory, motor function and processing skills of the volunteers.As a result, the researchers believe that transcranial photobiomodulation therapy (PBM-T) could benefit people with dementia.Dr Chazot said: "While this is a pilot study and more research is needed, there are promising indications that therapy involving infrared light might also be beneficial for people...

