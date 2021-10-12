4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
