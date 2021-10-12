CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 9 days ago

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cOgQbAe00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 39 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lincoln Daily

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
907
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy