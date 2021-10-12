4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 39 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



