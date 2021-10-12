CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland

Oakland Observer
 9 days ago

OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cOgQaHv00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

