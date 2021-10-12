4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland
OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
