North Port’s memorial for Gabby Petito taken down
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port was taken down on Tuesday morning.
City employees were seen filling boxes with flowers and signs and loading them into trucks. City officials said the memorial items will be given to the Petito family soon.Gabby Petito autopsy: Will coroner reveal cause of death Tuesday?
City officials announced plans for a permanent memorial last week, but details have yet to be announced.
