North Port’s memorial for Gabby Petito taken down

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port was taken down on Tuesday morning.

City employees were seen filling boxes with flowers and signs and loading them into trucks. City officials said the memorial items will be given to the Petito family soon.

City officials announced plans for a permanent memorial last week, but details have yet to be announced.

