A lack of sleep affects people’s ability to feel for others. Sleep deprivation and emotional fatigue can hit anyone, but first responders and health-care workers are especially vulnerable due to shift work, long hours and the overall stressful nature of their jobs. This is relevant during a pandemic when the health-care systems of many countries have been overwhelmed by the increasing number of people in hospitals. Our research found that sleep-deprived paramedics are less able to understand how their patients feel. Impact of sleep loss on mood and emotions I am a cognitive neuroscientist studying how the brain thinks and solves problems. My research...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO