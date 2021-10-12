Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Worth

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cOgQFwm00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

