CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose Weather Forecast

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 9 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cOgPsxy00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Jose Sentinel

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in San Jose Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Where’s the most expensive gas in San Jose?

(SAN JOSE, CA) Gas prices vary across the San Jose area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Thursday has sun for San Jose — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose events coming soon

1. Guadalupe River Park Conservancy Visitors Center Workday; 2. Morning Birding Walk at North Coyote Valley; 3. Language Exchange Portuguese Speaking Anfitriãs| Foreign Tongue; 4. Digital Psychology & Emotional Design - Training Week (San Jose); 5. Introduction to Information Technology;
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy