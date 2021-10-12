San Jose Weather Forecast
SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
