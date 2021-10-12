CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Portland

Portland Report
Portland Report
 9 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

