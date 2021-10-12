Daily Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Light Rain
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0