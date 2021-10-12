Walnut Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
