CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 9 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cOgPfjl00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Contra Costa Today

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
1K+
Followers
851
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy