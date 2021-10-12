Manhattan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
