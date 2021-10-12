CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

The Bronx Daily Weather Forecast

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 9 days ago

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cOgPdyJ00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

