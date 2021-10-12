CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 9 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cOgPc5a00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Brooklyn Beat

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

(BROOKLYN, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Brooklyn Sunday, but it doesn't have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

