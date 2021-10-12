CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Daily Weather Forecast

Philly Report
Philly Report
 9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0cOgPaK800

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

