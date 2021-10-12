CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 9 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cOgPZOH00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

