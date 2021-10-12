CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cOgPYVY00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

