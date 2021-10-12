Fairfield Daily Weather Forecast

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.