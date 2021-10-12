CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy Tuesday in Seattle — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 9 days ago

(SEATTLE, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Seattle Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seattle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cOgPXcp00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

