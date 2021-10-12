CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Weather Forecast For Phoenix

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 9 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cOgPWk600

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

