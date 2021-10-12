CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Dallas

The Dallasite
 9 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cOgPVrN00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

