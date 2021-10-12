Daily Weather Forecast For Dallas
DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
