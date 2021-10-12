CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cOgPUye00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jump on Atlanta’s rainy forecast today

(ATLANTA, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Atlanta Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
