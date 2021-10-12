CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Pacifica

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 9 days ago

PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cOgPSDC00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

