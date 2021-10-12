CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay

HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 9 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cOgPRKT00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

