Saratoga Daily Weather Forecast
SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny
- High 81 °F, low
- Light wind
