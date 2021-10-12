CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

Saratoga Daily Weather Forecast

The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 9 days ago

SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny

    • High 81 °F, low
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

