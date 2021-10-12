Los Altos Weather Forecast
LOS ALTOS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
