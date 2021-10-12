San Francisco Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cOgPLHL00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

