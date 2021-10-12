CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brawley, CA

Brawley denies permit for cell tower near a sports field

By Vince Ybarra
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbiT2_0cOgP9ls00

Brawley City Council makes the final decision after months of back and forth with cell tower company - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The city of Brawley voted unanimously against building a cell tower on a sports playing field. The city said it aesthetically doesn’t fit with the area, especially around children.

Brawley Mayor, Luke Hamby, said feedback from the community was vital in this decision making.

“I think it’s important that the community members and public do come out and voice their opinion and voice their concerns over any issue that we have to vote on,“ said Mayor Hamby.

Mayor Hamby said the Vertical Bridge failed to provide a real need for the cell tower after months of being given the opportunity to show the data.

“We have been told that there was a real deficit of service in that area but we weren’t really shown any data to back that up, “ said Mayor Hamby.

The city and the cell tower company, Vertical Bridge, have been at odds for a while now. Vertical Bridge’s request for a permit has been denied twice by the city. First, with the planning commissioners, and now with city council.

Brawley resident, Nicole Rothfleisch, said she’s satisfied with the councilmen’s decision.

“I’m super excited, i’m thrilled that the city council men have heard from the public, they’ve listened to us, they’ve looked at the new information that was brought before them and I believe they didn’t the right thing,” said Rothfleisch.

The city signed a contract with Vertical Bridge before getting a permit request and now that the permit has been denied, Brawley City Attorney, William Smerdon, said the city may be in breach of contract. Only time will tell once they go through the legalities of the previously signed contract.

The post Brawley denies permit for cell tower near a sports field appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brawley, CA
Sports
Brawley, CA
Government
City
Brawley, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Tower#Brawley City Council#Kecy#Vertical Bridge
KYMA News 11

City of Yuma to hold two-day auction of surplus property

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announces plans to hold a two-day auction Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23. According to the City, a vehicles-only auction takes place on the first day, while all other surplus City property will be auctioned off on the second day.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KYMA News 11

Yuma activist organizes border wall clean-up

Gary Garcia Snyder Precinct #31 Committeeman for Yuma County GOP has organized a clean-up event for Sunday, October 10, welcoming the community's participation. The post Yuma activist organizes border wall clean-up appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Texas school shooting raises local concern

Another school shooting raises major questions about how secure our schools are here at home. Violent attacks at schools are sadly all too common, but it’s a fight school officials refuse to lose. The post Texas school shooting raises local concern appeared first on KYMA.
TEXAS STATE
KYMA News 11

Over-capacity BP holding facilities cause strain on resources

Border Patrol agents are still working to make a dent in processing asylum seekers. 1,100 people are considered at capacity, but currently, there are more than 3,000 people waiting here at the local holding facilities. Overcrowding has caused the agency to stretch its resources thin. The post Over-capacity BP holding facilities cause strain on resources appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
1K+
Followers
661
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy