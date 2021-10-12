Calexico sexual assault victim speaking out against accused attacker

A 19 year-old girl from Calexico is speaking to 13 On Your Side about her traumatic experience - Vince Ybarra reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - “I felt completely disgusted, to be honest. I did not want to be seen, I did not want to see anybody,” said the 19 year-old victim.

For privacy reasons, we are keeping her and the accused anonymous.

The Calexico resident said she went to get a massage to help with the recent back issues she’s been experiencing. The accused, a 76 year-old Calexico native, has known the girl since she was a child. She never thought he would do anything to make her uncomfortable.

“I’ve been there before, everything is fine, everything is normal,” said the 19 year-old.

It was after the accused man started the massage that things took a turn.

“He’s doing his massage regularly. That’s when he tried to get out of line and so my instinct is to leave. So I just like gathered my things, run and don’t look back,” said the 19 year-old.

She said she told her mom and they called the police. The Calexico Police Department then went to the 76 year-old’s house where police said he admitted to the victim’s claims.

“He did make a statement that he had done something wrong,” said Calexico Police Chief, Gonzalo C. Gerardo.

The police said they took the 76 year-old man to Imperial County Jail. He later posted bail for $55,000.

Chief Gerardo said the case is now in the hands of the district attorney. As of now, there have been no charges filed agains the 76 year-old man. He has a bail court hearing later this month.

