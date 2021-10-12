How Tall Is Hannah Waddingham?
Even folks who don't have Apple TV+ are probably familiar with Hannah Waddingham, the tall, blonde bombshell who plays Rebecca Welton on the streamer's massive hit "Ted Lasso." The series follows an American football coach from Kansas, played by Jason Sudeikis (also from Kansas), who goes to the United Kingdom to coach a down-on-its-luck team in "European football" — aka soccer, a sport he doesn't actually know anything about. But the coach wins everyone over, including the steely Rebecca, with his kind and forgiving nature in the most optimistic show to hit the airwaves in years.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0