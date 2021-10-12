Wingra Weekly Announcements (Students)

Currently I am reading the engaging and unique memoir The Way Through the Woods by Litt Woon Long. Through a friend, I recently learned the basics of foraging for wild mushrooms and therefore was drawn to this book. After reading the introduction, I quickly realized it was so much more. The author provides a compelling account of their decent into grief after the sudden death of her husband. As a way to cope and get out of the house, the author teaches herself about mushrooms and foraging. It is a remarkable tale of her journey out of sorrow and grief and into the fantastical world of fungi. Even if you have little interest in mushrooms, it is a wonderful guide to dealing with loss and learning to love life again.

