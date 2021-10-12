CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Wingra Weekly Announcements (Students)

edgewood.edu
 10 days ago

Want to WIN PRIZES and beat TRIVIA? Come to Jeopardy Night! We will have...

express.edgewood.edu

Comments / 0

Related
portlavacawave.com

Seadrift School announces super students of the week, month

Seadrift School’s Pirates of the Week for the Week of Sept. 20, through Sept. 24, are as follows:. Pre-Kindergarten - Izabella Ureste, Mateo Vallejo. Kindergarten - Peyton Blevins, Dillon Tovar. First grade - Falen Rivera, Dante Calzada. Second grade - Violet Henson, Aaron Hartman. Third grade - Brooklyn Gregory, Brady...
SEADRIFT, TX
edgewood.edu

Library News

Currently I am reading the engaging and unique memoir The Way Through the Woods by Litt Woon Long. Through a friend, I recently learned the basics of foraging for wild mushrooms and therefore was drawn to this book. After reading the introduction, I quickly realized it was so much more. The author provides a compelling account of their decent into grief after the sudden death of her husband. As a way to cope and get out of the house, the author teaches herself about mushrooms and foraging. It is a remarkable tale of her journey out of sorrow and grief and into the fantastical world of fungi. Even if you have little interest in mushrooms, it is a wonderful guide to dealing with loss and learning to love life again.
MADISON, WI
edgewood.edu

Eagle Family Weekend

Eagle Family Weekend is an opportunity for students to share their campus and experience with their families. Visit the Eagle Families Website at https://www.edgewood.edu/eagle-families to view a full schedule, information about reserving a hotel by October 15 and RSVPing by October 19. See you soon!. For more information: https://edgewood.presence.io/event/family-weekend.
edgewood.edu

Edgewood College Presents Concert Band in Concert

Join conductor Carrie J. Backman for the first live performance of the Edgewood College Concert Band this year!. Important: in accordance with Public Health Madison & Dane County performing arts protocols, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required, and masks are required. Program highlights include “Tis A Gift To Be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy