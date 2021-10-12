Tom Bergeron Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Dancing With The Stars

In July 2020, Tom Bergeron found out that he would no longer be the host of "Dancing With the Stars." At the time, Bergeron didn't say much about the reasons he was let go, and tried to keep things positive in his Twitter announcement. "[I was] just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron wrote. Bergeron's co-host, Erin Andrews, also lost her job in the shocking switch up. The very next day, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that supermodel Tyra Banks would be the new host of the show.