CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Bergeron Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Dancing With The Stars

By Effie Orfanides
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In July 2020, Tom Bergeron found out that he would no longer be the host of "Dancing With the Stars." At the time, Bergeron didn't say much about the reasons he was let go, and tried to keep things positive in his Twitter announcement. "[I was] just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron wrote. Bergeron's co-host, Erin Andrews, also lost her job in the shocking switch up. The very next day, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that supermodel Tyra Banks would be the new host of the show.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With Stars': Cheryl Burke Calls out Judges Over Scoring

Longtime Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has a bit of a bone to pick with the ABC competition. While chatting with Page Six, Burke called out the judges for what she believes to be scoring inconsistencies. She also spoke out on the difficulties she's experienced while filming DWTS, as she even compared her experience on the show to Survivor.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Tom Bergeron Says Hosting 'Dancing With the Stars' Was 'Not Pleasant' Toward the End

More than a year after his firing, former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron is opening up about his final days on the ABC dancing competition. Bergeron, along with co-host Erin Andrews, was axed from the series in July 2020 as the network looked to "embark on a new creative direction" with the long-running series, which Bergeron had hosted since its inception in 2005. As his time on DWTS neared its end, however, Bergeron admitted it became an "unpleasant" experience.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Suni Lee Reveals Why She Gets “So Nervous” on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Suni Lee just won gold, silver, and bronze in the Tokyo Olympics women’s gymnastics competition. Over 13 million viewers tuned in to see her put her talents on display. The 18-year-old admitted that Dancing with the Stars makes her even more nervous than going for the gold. She sat down with Kelly Clarkson to discuss competing on Season 30 fresh off of her victories in Tokyo.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bergeron
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Sean Spicer
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Erin Andrews
Journal Inquirer

Tom Bergeron says firing wasn’t a shock

When Tom Bergeron was fired from “Dancing with the Stars” after 15 years and 28 seasons of services, he took the high road. He said “Stars” was the best thing that happened to his career and he was grateful for being a part of it. He talked to Bob Saget...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Tom Bergeron Unpacks DWTS Firing ('I Wasn't Surprised'), Admits Season 28 'Was Not the Show That I Loved'

Dancing With the Stars fans may have felt blindsided by news of Tom Bergeron‘s firing in July 2020… but Bergeron himself did not. On a recent episode of the Bob Saget’s Here for You podcast, Bergeron — who abruptly left the ABC competition series, along with co-host Erin Andrews, after Season 28 — spoke more candidly about the circumstances of his exit, revealing that he “kinda knew” it was coming. Bergeron traced his eventual departure back to Summer 2019, just a few weeks before Dancing returned for Season 28. Around that time, Bergeron said, there were “personnel changes behind the scenes” at the...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Yes, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast was also confused about how the judges’ vote works

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who’s been flummoxed by “Dancing with the Stars'” judges’ vote this season — the cast is too. As previously explained, because there are four judges this season, head judge Len Goodman‘s vote counts twice if Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are not in agreement on who to send home from the bottom two. However, the show has not done a great job explaining this to viewers — or apparently even to the cast — as many were left scratching their heads last week when Matt James and Lindsay Arnold, after leading...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Abc
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Amelia Hamlin Just Opened Up About Her Split From Scott Disick--And She Did Not Hold Back!

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick may have just called off their nearly year-long romance earlier this month, but the 20-year-old model is already opening up about the split on social media. The breakup came after Disick was embroiled in controversy after making nasty comments about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her new beau Travis Barker engaging in PDA around Italy when he slid into another Kardashian ex, Younes Bendjima’s DM’s. However, while the split was reportedly not caused by this incident, Hamlin was said to be the one that called for the ending of their relationship, and is now speaking her mind.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy