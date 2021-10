Texas Tech advertising students will host their first fundraiser of the semester on Oct. 16 from noon to 9:30 p.m. at Two Docs Brewing Company, 502 Texas Ave. The event will include a 5k race, performances by local artists, different food vendors, and more. All donations, as well as 10% of the sales from vendors at the event, will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest – an organization that provides resources to parents who have children who are ill or injured.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO