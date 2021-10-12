CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Junction City athletic trainer surrender’s license after arrest, charges of sexual exploitation

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAMLF_0cOgODy400

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts reported Oct. 11 Brandon M. Martino has surrendered his license to practice in lieu of conducting a formal procedure.

The Junction City High School athletic trainer accused of sexual exploitation of a child was sentenced in court in August.

On June 21, the Board approved a “Joint Consent Order for Indefinite Suspension.”

For sending student nude photos, Junction City athletic trainer gets 2 months jail time & probation

Then on Oct. 11, a consent order was signed by both Martino and the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts making the suspension of Martino’s license formal.

Brandon M. Martino was arrested in January on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors. According to an investigation from the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts, he sent a student “sexually explicit text messages” to their cellphone, including nude images of himself and a “video of himself masturbating.” He was suspended from all school duties. In July, the board revoked his license to practice.

Martino was ordered by the court to serve 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections, however the court reversed that decision and ordered Martino to 36 months of probation after he serves 60 days in the Geary County Detention Center. Additionally, he must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Police shooting in Sabetha confirmed

SABETHA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in Sabetha Wednesday night around 10 p.m. According to Melissa Underwood, Communications Director with KBI, agents responded to an officer-involved shooting involving the Sabetha Police Department and the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred in the 300 block of […]
SABETHA, KS
KSNT News

Man charged in the drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Kansas girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Byron Purcell, 25, appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 19 facing charges for the drive-by shooting of an 11-year-old Wichita girl. Police arrested Purcell Thursday, Oct. 14. Purcell has been charged in Sedgwick County Court with the criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

One Kansas jail inmate killed another inmate, investigators say

GIRARD (KSNW) — A 20-year-old inmate at the Crawford County Jail was attacked and died Saturday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the suspect is another inmate. Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, corrections officers in the jail went to check the report of an injured inmate at the jail pod, an area several inmates had access […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Sports
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Silver Alert canceled, man found safe and is now at home

UPDATE: A Silver Alert issued to find a 70 year old has been cancelled, the man was located and is safe at home. The Topeka Police Department extended a thank you to the public for assistance in locating Davis. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Silver Alert is issued for 70-year-old Eddie R. Carper Thursday morning. Carper […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Investigation underway after Topeka inmate found unresponsive in cell

TOPEKA (KSNT) –  A 58-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Monday afternoon at the Shawnee County adult detention Center. The inmate, Curley Anderson Jr., was rushed to Topeka’s Stormont Vail Hospital where he was pronounced dead. “Inmate Anderson, a 58 year old black male was booked into the adult detention center on October […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City High#Board#Time
KSNT News

Man in custody after throwing 2 Molotov cocktails in Aggieville

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan police have a man in custody after two fires were ruled as arson Monday, Oct. 18. Manhattan Police Director Dennis Butler confirmed to KSNT that Matthew Spooner, 36, was arrested Monday following two fires in Aggieville. Firefighters responded to a report of an electrical fire in the 1200 block of Moro […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

1K+
Followers
519
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy