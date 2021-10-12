CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed after being ejected from vehicle into woods in crash on US-23

By WWJ Newsroom
 9 days ago
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) -- Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Washtenaw County this morning.

Authorities say the accident occurred early on Tuesday on southbound US-23 near Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township.

Following the crash, the driver of a pickup truck was ejected from their vehicle into the woods and died at the scene.

Huron Valley Ambulance crews report one other person needed treatment, but it appears that person was hurt in a separate crash.

There was also a car-deer accident in the area around the same time.

Troopers have one lane closed on U.S. 23 while they continue to investigate the incident, which is expected to take several hours. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

State Police are expected to release more information later on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

Detroit woman charged for multi-county police chase in stolen Tesla

(WWJ) -- A woman who led police on a multi-county chase in a stolen Tesla on Monday is now facing multiple charges. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Areyon Niley McKay of Detroit was arraigned Wednesday in 52nd District Court on charges of fleeing to elude, unlawful driving away of a vehicle, furnishing false information to a police officer and an altered driver’s license.
Novi man killed in I-96 crash near Brighton

(WWJ) A Novi man is dead after his car flew off of the freeway near Brighton in Livingston County. Michigan State Police said the 52-year-old man was driving a westbound near Kensington Rd., just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle veered off the freeway. Police said the car was...
Farmington resident arrested after chase, crash in stolen car on I-75: MSP

(WWJ) An allegedly drunk Farmington resident is jailed on multiple charges, after leading Michigan State Police on a short chase on I-75. The investigation began Tuesday when dispatch put out a BOL("be on the lookout") for a stolen vehicle, according to MSP. A Motor Carrier Officer with the MSP Monroe Post then spotted the car along northbound I-75 near the border of Monroe and Wayne counties.
Worker falls into trench, rescued at Novi construction site

(WWJ) A construction worker is expected to be OK after he was rescued from a trench at a worksite in Novi. Novi Police and Firefighters responded to the scene, at 9 Mile Rd. between Beck and Napier, and helped to extract the man, who fell into the trench and hit his head, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
