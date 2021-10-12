1 killed after being ejected from vehicle into woods in crash on US-23

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) -- Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Washtenaw County this morning.

Authorities say the accident occurred early on Tuesday on southbound US-23 near Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township.

Following the crash, the driver of a pickup truck was ejected from their vehicle into the woods and died at the scene.

Huron Valley Ambulance crews report one other person needed treatment, but it appears that person was hurt in a separate crash.

There was also a car-deer accident in the area around the same time.

Troopers have one lane closed on U.S. 23 while they continue to investigate the incident, which is expected to take several hours. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

State Police are expected to release more information later on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest updates >> LISTEN LIVE