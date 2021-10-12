CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALBUM REVIEW: Aeon – God Ends Here

By Steve Tovey
Cover picture for the articleWhile it seems strange to refer to a sound that has been around for over two decades as “modern”, it feels completely accurate to describe the sonic barrage of Aeon as Modern Death Metal. Renowned for keeping the intensity levels up – backed by a production to level small towns with its ripped, lean torso – for their fifth release Swedish violence-dealers have shown no relenting despite lockdown, No extra inches have been added to their waist-bands, and no sign of flabbiness added to their carb-free sensory assault.

