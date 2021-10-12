ALBUM REVIEW: Aeon – God Ends Here

With nods to the likes of Miles Davis and Pharoah Sanders, the inventive Canadian band sets aside its affinity for hip-hop and kindles a love of classic jazz. BADBADNOTGOOD are sometimes dubbed “alt jazz,” a quick and easy tag, but not without truth. It was at a jazz program at Humber College in Toronto where the band came together and discovered a mutual affinity for hip-hop. Two early albums, BBNG and BBNG2, reinvented well-known rap songs as post-bop and lounge jams, connecting the two great American institutions from the opposite direction as jazz-head rap artists like Guru and Freestyle Fellowship. By 2015, BBNG had recorded a joint album with Ghostface Killah—the stoned grooves of Sour Soul gave Tony Starks his most replayable project of the last decade—and their résumé includes work with Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator, two more artists who enjoy amalgamating jazz and rap. After the dusty jukebox-soul and electronica of 2016’s eclectic IV, the band’s latest album, Talk Memory, is its tightest turn yet, presenting a group often defined by proximity to modern hip-hop in the idiom of more classic jazz sounds.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO